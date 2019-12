CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An airplane had to make an emergency landing at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m.

According to the NFTA, the Southwest 737 reported issues with its flap, but was able to land safely at the airport.

76 people were on board the flight, which was coming from Orlando.