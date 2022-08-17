CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millions of dollars are being spent on a new project in Cheektowaga. It calls for repairs to one of Western New York’s most heavily traveled roads.

Plans were unveiled Wednesday morning for nearly $10 million in funding for a road resurfacing and pothole repair project on Union Road in Cheektowaga. The money is coming from New York State’s five-year Department of Transportation Capital Plan.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to secure money from Washington to New York State right here to Cheektowaga to enhance the live quality of this community,” said Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).

The project will cover a three-mile stretch of union road from Walden Avenue to French Road.