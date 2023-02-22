CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say a 24-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., a number of police vehicles were seen at the parking lot of the 33 Speakeasy Grill on Genesee Street near Colden Court in Cheektowaga. They had responded to “a reported fight with possible shots fired involving approximately 20 people.”

The shooting victim, whose name was not released by police, was found on the ground. He was taken to ECMC, where he later died.

Cheektowaga police say they’re working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Lt. Justin Haag at (716) 686-7457 or send a confidential text to 847-411, starting the message with “CPDNY.” Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.