CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police say a 24-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times early Wednesday morning.
Around 2 a.m., a number of police vehicles were seen at the parking lot of the 33 Speakeasy Grill on Genesee Street near Colden Court in Cheektowaga. They had responded to “a reported fight with possible shots fired involving approximately 20 people.”
The shooting victim, whose name was not released by police, was found on the ground. He was taken to ECMC, where he later died.
Cheektowaga police say they’re working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Lt. Justin Haag at (716) 686-7457 or send a confidential text to 847-411, starting the message with “CPDNY.” Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.
Latest Posts
- Haley sees popularity surge among conservatives after presidential campaign launch: poll
- WATCH: Preview of “The Tempest” on Wake Up
- Texas school superintendent resigns after leaving firearm unattended in bathroom for 3rd-grader to find
- EMILY’s List targeting 23 House Republicans over positions on abortion
- ‘Tweakments’ and Botox: The Gen Z plastic surgery craze
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.