Police break up disturbance at Urban Air Adventure Park in Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police used pepper spray to break up a disturbance at the Walden Galleria Saturday night after a crowd of people got rowdy.

Cheektowaga Police say “disorderly conduct” broke out inside the Urban Air Adventure Park at the mall around 8 p.m. An off-duty police officer employed by the park jumped into action using pepper spray after those involved were still acting out.

Related Content Viral video of brawl at Walden Galleria Mall just days after reopening

Backup police were called in to help and the disturbance was under control in about 15 minutes. Members of the Peacemakers also at the mall helped responding officers get the situation under control.

No one was injured during the incident, though an ambulance was called. No arrests were made.

Niagara Frontier Transit Authority Police and New York State Police responded to help outside of the mall.