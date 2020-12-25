Police dispatcher helps deliver Cheektowaga baby over the phone

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two new parents in Cheektowaga are thanking a police dispatcher who helped deliver a baby over the phone.

On December 18, Steven was driving to the hospital, while his wife Cassandra was in labor.

He pulled over on Genesee Street and called 911.

Dispatcher Jennifer Mazgajewski gave Steven instructions for how to help Cassandra until first responders arrived.

Hear the audio from that call in the video player above.

Dispatcher: …And you said you have a dry t-shirt, correct? Steven: Yes. Dispatcher: Do you have a string or shoelace to try just in case we have to tie off the umbilical cord? Steven: Yeah, I’ll take off my shoelace. Dispatcher: And just let me know what she’s doing right now ok. Steven: She’s just holding on.

Steven followed the instructions and helped deliver a healthy baby girl.