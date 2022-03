CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Cheektowaga said they recovered the vehicle from a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.

Police said they found a white 2011 Jeep Patriot with damage that matches parts left at the scene. They still don’t know who was driving the Jeep.

Police said the victim is 64-year-old Paul Kitchen from Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 686-3956 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411).