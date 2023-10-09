BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are investigating after a call for a welfare check in Cheektowaga led to nearby houses being evacuated as officers engaged in a lengthy negotiation with a man with a weapon, Cheektowaga’s police chief said Monday.

Chief of Police Brian Gould said at around 1 p.m. Monday, dispatch received the call for a welfare check from a caller whom Gould said in a written statement “gave very little information.” Officers arrived at the location on St. Boniface Drive and found a man in a vehicle with a weapon.

The area was then secured and nearby houses were evacuated. The man surrendered to police after what Gould called a “protracted negotiation.” He was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under police investigation.