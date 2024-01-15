BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a 42-year-old man dead, authorities said Monday night.

According to police, Antwain Hankle backed his vehicle out of his driveway at 168 Losson Road to clear snow from his car and was struck by another vehicle driving west on Losson Road. Hankle, 42, was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the man did not stop and continued to flee west on Losson Road and north on Union Road. Police believe the striking vehicle was a newer model Ford Explorer gray in color with front end damage on the car’s passenger side.

The incident took place around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Cheektowaga Police Department Accident Investigation Unit at 716-686-3527.

