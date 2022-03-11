CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man who lost the custodial rights for his child tried to kidnap them, according to Cheektowaga police.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Shaland Souverain went to the Erie County Child Protection Offices in Cheektowaga for a supervised visit with his 4-year-old.

While the child and their foster parent were in the waiting room, police say Souverain took the child and left. An employee chased after Souverain, but police say he shoved the employee into a parked vehicle before getting in his own and starting to drive away.

As the employee tried to stop Souverain from leaving, police say he struck the employee with his vehicle and left.

Following this, Amherst police got involved and responded to Souverain’s apartment on Travers Circle. Inside were the man and his child, they say.

A standoff ensued, but Souverain was eventually taken into custody.

“Tried to make contact with the resident that was there,” Amherst police told News 4. “There was some yelling through the window. Nothing else, no other contact.”

His child, who was uninjured, was turned over to Child Protection Services. Souverain has been charged with kidnapping, custodial interference, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal contempt of court, reckless endangerment and three counts of assault.

Amherst police did not report any injuries, but Cheektowaga police tell News 4 that the Child Protection employee had to be taken to ECMC for treatment.