CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police are looking for help finding a man who hasn’t been seen for a month.

Ronald Kerling, 42, has been missing since June 5, after he was seen leaving his residence around 6 a.m. on foot.

“It is not unusual for Ronald to leave for a couple weeks but it is unusual that he has not made contact with anyone,” police said.

Kerling has blue eyes and brown hair. He stands at 6’2″ and weighs 189 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black Air Jordan sneakers.

Kerling also has a couple of tattoos — a pitbull on his upper arm and a Jason mask on his back.

Anyone with information on Kerling’s whereabouts can call police at (716) 686-3501.