CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)– On Friday at 7 p.m. roadway repairs will begin on Route 33 (Kensington Expressway) and Genesee Street in the Town of Cheektowaga.

The 33 eastbound will reduce to one lane at the intersection with Genesee Street, near the Buffalo Niagara Airport.

NYSDOT officials say the right lane of Genesee Street headed east between Dick Road and Buell Avenue will also close. These restrictions are in place until Sunday.