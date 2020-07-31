Portion of Kensington Expressway to shut down next Thursday for road work

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A portion of the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) from Cayuga Drive to Genesee Street, in Cheektowaga, will close for utility work starting midnight on Thursday, August 6.

It’s expected to last four hours and traffic will be directed to follow posted detours, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Drivers traveling east on the 33 will be directed to follow a detour exiting at Dick Road, and drivers traveling west on Genesee Street will be directed to use the Cayuga Drive exit.

The NYSDOT urges drivers to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.