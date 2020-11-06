Positive COVID-19 case reported at Cleveland Hill Elementary School

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–An individual in the Cleveland Hill Union Free School District has tested positive, the district says in a letter sent to parents and guardians on Friday.

District officials say the person who tested positive was last known to be in the elementary school building on Tuesday.

The district also says a local public health department representative will contact families in the event their child may have had close contact with the individual that tested positive.

“Your child is expected to comply with all instructions given if contacted by the health department, including any requirement to quarantine for a designated period of time,” officials say in the letter.

According to the district, they will work collaboratively with the representative through the contact tracing process to identify and inform anyone who has had close contact with the positive individual.

The district reported another positive case at the elementary school on October 24.

You can read the full letter sent to Cleveland Hill families below:

“The Cleveland Hill Union Free School District (the “District”) has received information of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the District. The individual who tested positive was last known to be in the Elementary School Building on November 3, 2020. Please be aware that the District cannot release the name or any other personally identifiable information regarding this individual. In the event that your child may have had close contact with the individual who tested positive, you will be contacted by a local public health department representative. Your child is expected to comply with all instructions given if contacted by the health department, including any requirement to quarantine for a designated period of time. The District will work collaboratively with the public health representative through the contact tracing process to identify and inform anyone who has had close contact with the individual who tested positive. The District has infectious disease health and safety protocols in place to minimize the spread of the virus and other illnesses. To that end, the building administrator will work closely with the Director of Facilities to ensure that any space and/or materials touched by the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. The District’s comprehensive reopening plan remains available to view on our official website www.clevehill.org. Please refer to the Plan for more detailed information relative to the District’s contact tracing process and health and safety protocols, including cleaning and disinfection. All students, parents, guardians, and staff should continue to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19, including, but not limited to, chills, new loss of taste/smell, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, congestion, nausea/vomiting and sore throat. If you or a family member begins experiencing any of these symptoms and suspect it may be COVID-19, contact your health care provider. The District will work with any affected families to support them throughout this process. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact your child’s building administrator. Sincerely, Miss Sherman Director of Student/Staff Health & Safety.”