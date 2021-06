CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A postal worker from Niagara Falls has admitted to stealing more than $90,000 from the U.S. Postal Service.

Federal prosecutors say Lisa Mesler was the station manager of the Cheektowaga branch. They say she stole $63,000 in cash and $28,000 in stamps.

The thefts happened over eight months, starting in October 2017.

When she’s sentenced, Mesler could spend up to 10 years behind bars.