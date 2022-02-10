Power outages close down Maryvale schools on Thursday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Power outages led to the closure of all Maryvale schools Thursday morning.

Maryvale Union Free School District shared information prior to school hours. They say that although Maryvale Primary School has power, the recent outage shut down the school’s phone system.

And since the fire alarm is connected to the phone system, there is no working fire alarm at the school.

The power outage situations at the district’s Intermediate, Middle and High schools led to those schools being closed.