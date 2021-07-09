Premier Gourmet opens new store at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York’s own Premier Gourmet held a grand opening for its new location in Cheektowaga Friday.

The store for “foodies” is in the former Williams Sonoma space on the ground floor of the Walden Galleria near the Apple Store.

It brings a wide selection of coffees, cookware and food to Cheektowaga including custom “Buffalo” baskets with products made right here in Western New York.

“It’s a great day, we’re really excited to see so many people coming in, on the early part of the morning, traffic’s been strong, we’re really excited,” Premier Gourmet Owner and President Mark Notarius said.

Their main location on maple road near Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst will remain open as well, with an even wider selection.