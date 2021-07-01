Premier Gourmet opens new store at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The new Premier Gourmet store at the Walden Galleria has officially opened.

The 5,280-square-foot store is next to the Apple store on the lower level of the Walden Galleria. It took the place of the former Williams Sonoma store.

The new housewares retailer was able to retain many previous employees of Williams Sonoma. In addition to housewares, Premier Gourmet also sells food and coffee, as well as Buffalo-themed items.

A special grand opening celebration will take place during business hours on July 9 and 10 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.). While supplies last, anyone who visits the store those days will receive a Le Creuset cookbook and spatula with a Le Creuset purchase of at least $50.

Along with that, anyone who buys at least $50 worth of Henckels cutlery will get a free Henckels paring knife, while they last.

In addition to this, the store will be raffling off several other items and gift baskets.

