Premier Gourmet to open new store at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the place of the former Williams Sonoma, Premier Gourmet is planning to open its second store.

The 5,280-square-foot store will be next to the Apple store on the lower level of the Walden Galleria.

The mall says this new housewares retailer was able to retain many previous employees of Williams Sonoma. In addition to housewares, Premier Gourmet will also sell food and coffee, as well as Buffalo-themed items.

It’s not clear when the new store will open.

