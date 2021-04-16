Registered sex offender accused of predatory sexual assault indicted

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says a registered sex offender was arraigned Friday morning before a State Supreme Court Justice for alleged predatory sexual assault against a child.

According to the DA’s office, between August 15, 2018, and July 13, 2020, 35-year-old William Bergeron of Cheektowaga allegedly engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct against a child in the Town of Cheektowaga.

Bergeron is also accused of knowingly acting in a manner to likely injure the physical, mental, or moral welfare of the same child, according to DA John Flynn.

An indictment charges him with:

One count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child

One count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Bergeron is due back in court on Friday, April 30, at 10:00 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He continues to be held without bail.