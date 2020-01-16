Registered sex offender admits to sexually abusing female victim

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–31-year-old Lavon Dean of Cheektowaga, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a juvenile female victim, according to the Erie County DA’s Office.

On December 7, 2018, Dean subjected the victim to sex by forcible compulsion in the Town of Cheektowaga.

The district attorney’s office says he knew the victim.

He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sexual abuse on Wednesday.

Dean faces a maximum of seven years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, April 3, at 9:30 a.m.