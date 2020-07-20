Restaurant operators at Walden Galleria food court call for reopening of common seating area

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A letter signed by various restaurant operators at the Walden Galleria food court calls for change in the common seating area.

Penned by Burger King operator James Cammilleri, the letter to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the reopening of the restaurants was “only a partial solution.”

Right now, the food court’s common seating area is closed. And because of this, Cammilleri says customers have been “sitting on the floor, eating while walking and/or using other surfaces to eat what they have bought.”

Hoping to gain Poloncarz’s support, Cammilleri believes the seating area could be opened with reduced capacity (specifically 50 percent) “like freestanding cafes and restaurants in our area and in the mall.”

“In fact, the air quality at our food court is probably safer than most other food establishments, since the mall’s HVAC system was upgraded to meet the State’s new standards,” Cammilleri wrote.

“We are asking for the State to treat us fairly. I hope you will support us in this effort,” he concluded.

