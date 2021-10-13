Retail giant Cabela’s hoping to bring dozens of new hires on board

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for a job this holiday season, you may want to listen up.

If you’re outdoorsy, love nature, and are looking to earn a little extra holiday spending money, look no further than Cabela’s in Cheektowaga

Around this time of year, the retail company with a huge inventory of fishing, camping and hunting supplies looks forward to their annual hiring event. It takes place this month on the 13th and 14th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and with numerous positions to fill, the general manager says they’re looking to employ spirited people with great personalities.

In the coming months, Cabela’s aims to fill roles for cashiers, staffers in the hunting, camping, apparel departments, and more. Specifically for the holidays, they’d also like to hire, elves, even bringing out Mrs. Claus to sweeten the deal.

And you don’t have to be a nature lover or one of Santa’s helpers to find your place here. For some, being employed is more so a way for him to stay active and keep sharp.

