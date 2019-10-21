RPM Raceway in Walden Galleria closes, relocating to Poughkeepsie

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–RPM Raceway in the Walden Galleria closed its doors today.

A spokesperson for the company says the all-electric go-karting destination will move to a new home in Poughkeepsie.

Racing credits to member accounts will remain valid at any of the other locations, according to RPM Raceway.

News 4 received a statement from the company this afternoon:

“During this transition, RPM Raceway will continue to provide its premier racing experience at its other locations in Rochester, Syracuse and Long Island, Jersey City, NJ and Stamford, CT. It has been our pleasure to serve the Buffalo community and we look forward to bringing the RPM Raceway experience to our new home in Poughkeepsie.”