Santa and Mrs. Claus set up shop at Cabela’s in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The holiday season kicked off at Cabela’s on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga Saturday.
Santa arrived from the North Pole to turn the store into a Christmas village.
There were free games, activities and giveaways.
“Please stop by, there’s something for everyone in every category every age bracket. You’re never too old to believe in Christmas. Merry Christmas,” Claus said.
Santa said he’ll be stopping by Cabela’s just about every evening leading up until Christmas eve and he’ll be double-checking his lists.
