Santa Claus returning to Walden Galleria, starting this Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santa Claus is coming to town. More specifically, the Walden Galleria.

Starting Friday, November 19, St. Nick will be making his return to the mall.

For those looking to chat with Santa, reservations are strongly encouraged. Those can be made here.

As of Monday afternoon, the latest date to schedule a visit is December 21.

There will be special events once again this year, too.

Pet photo nights will be from November 29 through December 14 from 6-8 p.m. All pets must be on a leash.

Santa Cares, an event for children with sensory disabilities, will take place on December 5 and 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. These events have low lighting and no music.

When he’s here, Santa can be found at the fireside lounge on the mall’s lower level near the Apple store.

MORE | For more information on Santa’s visit, click or tap here.