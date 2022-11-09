CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santa Claus is coming back to the Walden Galleria later this month.

Kids looking to get photos with the jolly man in the red suit can head over to Santa’s fireside lounge (on the shopping center’s lower level near the Apple store) starting November 18 at 11 a.m.

He’ll be there Monday through Saturday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays from Noon to 6. Reservations to see Santa are encouraged and can be booked here.

Santa’s final day at the Galleria will be Christmas Eve when he leaves at 4 p.m. The following special events are set to take place during the season:

Pet Photo Nights (Nov. 28 – Dec. 13) Mondays and Tuesdays (5-7 p.m.) All pets must be on a leash

Santa Cares (Dec. 4) Event for children with sensory disabilities (low lighting, no music) 9-10:30 a.m.

