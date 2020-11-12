Santora’s Pizza, Pub & Grill open new location at Walden Galleria

Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WIVB)– Santora’s Pizza, Pub & Grill doors are now open for business at the Walden Galleria.

This is the third Santora’s to open in Buffalo, the new location is next to The Cheesecake Factory.

Santora’s tells us it plans to start brewing its own beer on-site under the name “1927 Brew House” early next year.

The new location will feature a full menu including a variety of appetizers, pizza, chicken wings, and more.

Santora’s says its hired 50 employees have been hired and are complying with New York State COVID-19 directives.

You can visit Santora’s from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.