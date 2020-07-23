Santora’s to open new location in Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill is expanding into the Walden Galleria.

Located in the former site of Gordon Biersch Brewery across from The Cheesecake Factory, this will be the third Santora’s restaurant, but the first to feature a full brew house facility.

In addition to this, Santora’s plans to brew their own beer under the name “1927 Brew House.”

“We are excited to be opening our first brewery location. It gives us the ability to expand our brand identity, produce styles of our own beer and to offer them at all of our locations,” says operator Paul Santora. “We have hired an amazing brew master with years of experience and plan to put the same love and history into beer making as we do our menu items.”

It’s not clear when the new location will open for sure, but Santora’s says an opening is planned for later this year.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.