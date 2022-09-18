CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A search for a person who was possibly hit by a train in Cheektowaga on Saturday night was called off after about two hours.

Walden Fire Hall said they received a call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting that a person had been hit by a train in the Broadway-Harlem area, on the Broadway side of the tracks.

Three fire companies responded to the call but were not able to find anyone. The search was called off around 9:30 p.m.