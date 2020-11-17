Seasonal menu items return to Chick-fil-A this week

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are making a return to the Chick-fil-A seasonal menu this week.

Both are available for a limited time at restaurants nationwide, including here in Western New York, Chick-fil-A says.

According to the restaurant, the milkshake was added to the menu in 2008 and became an annual tradition. The Chicken Tortilla Soup first became available in restaurants in 2012.

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants are also offering a selection of holiday gifts and merchandise, including a limited-edition ornament, a boxed-set of signature 8 oz bottled sauces, seasonal gift cards, and more.

You can find the full list of giftable ideas here.

Chick-fil-A says they are only available for holidays at select restaurants while supplies last. They suggest customers contact their local restaurant for availability.