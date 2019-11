CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This past August, we saw the walls going up at the second local Chick-fil-A restaurant in Cheektowaga.

On Friday morning, we captured a photo of a sign next to the restaurant, located at Transit and Losson roads. It said the restaurant would open in seven days.

The first Chick-fil-A to come to this area is also in Cheektowaga, but on Walden Ave.