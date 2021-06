CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Walden Galleria is entering the second phase of its extended hours.

Starting Monday, the Galleria will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday.

Sunday’s hours will remain 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The new hours are part of the mall’s incremented return to a post-pandemic normal.

