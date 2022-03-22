CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shoppers need not be alarmed Wednesday morning when a security lockdown drill takes place at the Walden Galleria.

Starting at 11:15 a.m., this will be the first of 2022’s quarterly drills. These help prepare employees at the mall in case a real emergency were to take place.

Wednesday’s drill is expected to last 15 minutes. During this time, an announcement will be made, letting people in the mall know the drill is being conducted.

While this goes on, customers can shop as they normally would.