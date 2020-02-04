Series of job fairs to take place at Walden Galleria

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cumulus Media is hosting a series of job fairs at the Walden Galleria.

The first one will take place on the lower level near the Apple store on March 10 from Noon to 4 p.m. Subsequent dates are June 23 and September 22.

Several employers and businesses in western New York will be featured at the events, and applicants will be able to apply for positions they’re interested in.

Any employers looking to attend the job fairs can call (716) 888-9792. A list of employers that will be there will soon be posted here.