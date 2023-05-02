CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Cheektowaga are investigating an attempted robbery they say took place at a pawn shop on Monday.

According to police, shots were fired on the 1100 block of Walden Avenue before the suspects fled north on Haller Avenue. Police identified the suspects as three Black women with handguns and a man. No other details about the male suspect were released.

Police say the suspects drove away in a black Mazda CX-7 with a white tail light.

No injuries were reported. A sign at the front of the business says they will be temporarily closed “for a couple of days.”

Additionally, the sign says “all loan due dates will be extended at no cost during this time.”