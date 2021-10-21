Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man last seen in Cheektowaga

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Alert has been issued for Henry L. Hall, who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Hall has Alzheimer’s disease and a heart condition, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s office. He was last seen at 1205 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga wearing glasses, black pants and a blue fleece sweater around 9:30 a.m. He’s believed to be traveling on foot.

He’s described as a 70-year-old black male that’s bald with brown eyes. Henry Hall stands at 5’10” and weighs 170 pounds.

ECSO said Hall frequents his old apartment building near Northampton and Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3501.