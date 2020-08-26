Silver Alert canceled for missing woman

SLOAN, N.Y. (WIVB)–UPDATE: The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says Sibyl Burke has been located

ORIGINAL: The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert.

Authorities say 90-year-old Sibyl Burke reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia, or related cognitive disorders and has been reported missing.

Burke is a white female, 5’0″, 100 lbs, with white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a quilt pattern top with blue skinny jeans, a yellow and neon green floral pattern sweatshirt, and black Versace glasses.

Her last known location is Boll Street in Sloan, officials say.

They say Burke is on foot in an unknown direction.

For more information call the Cheektowaga Police Department at 716-686-3501.