SPCA Serving Erie County takes 15 cats from Cheektowaga home

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – SPCA Serving Erie County investigators were on the scene at a Union Road residence in Cheektowaga Saturday afternoon.

SPCA Chief Communications Officer Gina Lattuca told News 4 that up to three feet of human and animal filth were found in parts of the home.

PHOTO/SPCA Serving Erie County

Fifteen cats were taken out of the home and are being taken to the SPCA for medical evaluation. The SPCA believes there are more cats in the area.

We’re told that the house has been condemned. The SPCA is looking to find out how this happened.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.