CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga police fire investigators are looking into an incident from this past Thursday where three children were burned.

During the evening of May 26, the three girls, ages four, seven and nine suffered injuries at a home on Jeffrey Drive. Police say “a small, alcohol-fueled fire being used to cook marshmallows spilled over.”

After first responders went to the home around 8:30 p.m., all three children were taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The nine-year-old, who was in critical condition, had to be airlifted to the Kessler Burn and Trauma Center in Rochester.

“The mother of the children was present for the marshmallow roasting and at this point, there is nothing to suggest the occurrence was anything other than a tragic accident,” Cheektowaga police said.