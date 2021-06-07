St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga reopening its emergency room

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sisters of Charity Hospital on the St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga is reopening its emergency room.

The hospital served as a COVID treatment center for Catholic Health during the darkest days of the pandemic.

Catholic Health has updated the rooms at Sisters Charity Hospital and installed new flooring.

State Senator Tim Kennedy says the hospital performed an essential role during the worst of the pandemic.

“It was St. Joe’s Hospital that set the model for the rest of the state and the nation. And it’s the heroes behind me that led the charge into the medical units to help those in the most vulnerable situations of their lives,” Kennedy said.

Leaders with Catholic Health say even though the hospital will now take more of a secondary role, Sisters of Charity isn’t switching to urgent care and will remain as a full-service emergency room.