St. Joseph Campus returning to normal services after being COVID-19 only hospital since March

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A key facility in Western New York’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is returning to normal.

Catholic Health announced its St. Joseph Campus is resuming its normal medical services and emergency services.

St. Joseph was converted into a COVID-only hospital in mid March, which was the first in the state.

Leaders say the hospital cared for more COVID patients than most facilities in the country.

They say what they did was historic.

Leaders also say that despite today’s move, they remain vigilant in the fight against coronavirus.