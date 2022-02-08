Starting Friday, minors will need an escort at the Walden Galleria every day

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Friday, February 11, the Walden Galleria’s parental escort policy will be in effect every day from 4 p.m. to close.
The shopping center announced this change as numerous schools across western New York prepare to enter mid-Winter break.
While the policy is in effect, anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who’s at least 21. All guests should be prepared to show ID with a photo and date of birth.
Normally, this policy is just in place during Friday and Saturday evenings. It does not apply to stores with exterior entrances.
As a reminder, the Walden Galleria is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
