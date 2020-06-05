Closings
Stores with outside entrances, some restaurants with patios now open at Walden Galleria

Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Walden Galleria stores that have outside entrances are now open, according to mall owners Pyramid.

These stores will continue to offer curbside pick-up during reduced hours.

Those hours are Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The mall says hours of operation and stores participating may change over time.

Stores open currently include:

  • Best Buy (10 a.m. – 6 p.m., daily, by appointment only – curbside pick-up also available)
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods (Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – curbside pick-up also available)
  • Macy’s (11 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily – curbside pick-up also available)

Mall officials tell News 4 World of Beer and Five Guys are also open for patio dining.

World of Beer will have seating available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., daily, and Five Guys will open its patio from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

