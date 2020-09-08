Students kick-off school year with many precautions in Cheektowaga-Sloan School District

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Students in the Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District kicked off the school year today.

Half of the students will report to the actual classroom on Monday’s and Tuesdays.

The other half will do so on Thursday’s and Fridays.

Desks are all spread out and there are plastic barriers surrounding each one.

Parents are required to report their children’s health every morning through a special text system.

And students going into the school building will have to walk through a high volume body temperature scanner daily.