Suspect arraigned for allegedly encouraging looting of Walden Galleria on social media

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dino Bruscia was arraigned Friday morning for allegedly creating a Facebook event encouraging a group of people to loot the Walden Galleria in May.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Cheektowaga Police charged Bruscia with one count of inciting to riot, a misdemeanor, on June 1, and gave him an appearance ticket.

He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial conference on Tuesday, September 22, at 9:30 a.m.

If convicted on the charge, Bruscia faces a maximum of a year in jail.