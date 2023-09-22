CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga teen is facing a felony charge for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred in a local park, Cheektowaga police announced Friday.

Cheektowaga police say a 16-year-old male surrendered himself to officers and was taken to Erie County Youth Court where he was arraigned on criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

On May 13, 2023, police responded to the scene of the Harlem Road Town Park where a 15-year-old male had been shot. The teen was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Following his arraignment, the 16-year-old was released under supervision of probation.

Police say the charge comes following a 4-month long investigation.