Teen who accidentally shot girlfriend at Texas de Brazil pleads guilty to gun charge

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Town of Tonawanda teen pleaded guilty before an Erie County Court Judge Friday on a second degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon charge, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says.

Anthony Ciccarelli, 19, accidentally shot his girlfriend in the right leg while at Texas de Brazil at the Walden Galleria back in March.

Officials tell News 4 his girlfriend has since recovered from the injury.

The gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in Niagara Falls and was not registered to Ciccarelli, according to the DA’s Office.

He’s due back in court for sentencing on Monday, December 21.

Ciccarelli faces up to seven years in prison.

