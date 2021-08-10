Power returns for thousands in Cheektowaga area

UPDATE: 9:11 a.m.

The majority of the outages have been resolved.

UPDATE: 8:54 a.m.

Outages in the area have surpassed 3,000. Numerous traffic lights, including some on Harlem and Union roads are being affected.

National Grid says the outages have stemmed from issues involving a transmission line.

“NYSEG’s Walden Ave. substation, which serves the Cheektowaga area, is fed power by a National Grid transmission line, which is currently down,” NYSEG says.

The estimated restoration time is 11 a.m. or earlier.

ORIGINAL: 8:26 a.m.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, more than 2,300 NYSEG customers in the Cheektowaga area were left without power.

It’s not clear what caused the outage, but the power is estimated to be restored by 10:45 a.m.

News 4 will provide updates as they become available.