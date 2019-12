CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to Cheektowaga Police, three people were arrested at the Galleria Mall Thursday night.

One person was arrested for an outstanding warrant, one arrested for larceny, and the other arrested for forcible touching.

Police say 30 people were also ejected from the mall for disorderly conduct, and no injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.