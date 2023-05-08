CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For roughly the next month, people across New York State will have the opportunity to weigh in on proposed toll hikes for the Thruway.

The Thruway Authority has revealed plans to keep tolls on I-90 unchanged through the remainder of this year but bring them up starting in 2024. They say it would be the “first toll adjustment for system-wide NY E-ZPass customers since 2010.”

Here’s how they broke it down: System-wide toll rate adjustments would take place on January 1, 2024 and January 1, 2027. NY E-ZPass rates would increase by five percent from their prior levels.

“Currently 4.5 cents per mile will increase to 4.9 cents per mile in 2027,” the Thruway Authority noted.

For non-NY E-ZPass users and those who pay tolls by mail, standard toll rates would increase to 8.6 cents per mile by 2027. Currently, the rate is 5.1 cents per mile for passenger vehicles.

MORE | See the full proposal here.

With a series of graphs comparing tolls across the U.S., the Thruway Authority argues that New York will still have some of the lowest toll rates in the northeastern quadrant of the country, comparing the I-90 to more expensive routes like the Chicago Skyway, and the Dulles Greenway and Chesapeake Expressway in Virginia.

“The Thruway is a user-fee supported roadway and receives no federal, state, or local tax dollars,” the state says.

Public hearings on the toll proposals are set to take place in Cheektowaga, Syracuse, West Nyack and Glenmont, as well as virtually.

The Cheektowaga session will take place at the Thruway Authority’s Buffalo Division Headquarters (455 Cayuga Rd.) on Monday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. The virtual session, which will be streamed at this link, will take place on June 5, also from 4 to 7 p.m.

Those unable to attend a session can also submit their comments to tollcomments@thruway.ny.gov or mail them to the following address:

Toll Comments

c/o Legal Department

New York State Thruway Authority

200 Southern Blvd.

P.O. Box 189

Albany, NY 12201-0189